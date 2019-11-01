2 Charleston educators to sail around the world to learn about coastal impacts from climate change

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Charleston-area educators are getting ready to set sail around the world.

Zach Bjur and Tripp Brower will spend two years in a 40-foot sailboat to learn how island and coastal communities restore and protect their surrounding natural systems to mitigate the effects of climate change locally while rebuilding a healthy world through natural climate solutions.

They’ll be visiting the Great Barrier Reef, Tahiti, Fiji and more as they embark on their journey.

The pair will share what they learned with the world to empower individuals and communities to take action to protect and rebuild their communities.

“The mission is to go and see the world and learn about other people, other places, learn what folks are doing in the face of climate change and environmental change- but also globalization and cultural changes,” said Brower.

Both leave Saturday from Charleston Harbor. Their story will eventually be told in a documentary.