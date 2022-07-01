NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened early Friday morning near the Charleston International Airport.

According to SCHP, a Buick sedan headed west on Dorchester Road “was attempting to elude” police just before 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a Lexus sedan near Michaux Parkway.

All occupants of the Lexus died on the scene, troopers say.

The driver of the Buick was injured and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The identities of the deceased victims are due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

Editor’s Note: This is breaking with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.