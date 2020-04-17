Donations to cover monthly health insurance premiums for MUSC employees temporarily laid off

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Special donations will soon cover monthly health insurance premiums for nearly 900 MUSC Health care team members who were temporarily laid.

MUSC Health is in the process of notifying affected employees that their insurance premiums will be paid through June 30 thanks to donations from two benefactors.

According to a press release Friday, MUSC Health said it had already committed to continue paying the employer health insurance contribution during the layoff period.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of these two amazing people and for what they have tangibly done to make a difference in the lives of these families,” said MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley, M.D. “Thanks to these gifts, our care team members can find some comfort in knowing that their health care is one less thing they have to worry about right now.”

“Both donors were inspired to help health care workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MUSC’s vice president for Institutional Advancement Kate Azizi, who worked with the donors to help facilitate the gifts.

Azizi placed the value of the two gifts at $384,000.

MUSC says the needs of their health care teams will continue to evolve as the institution moves toward the pandemic’s peak in South Carolina.

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, an unrestricted fund established by the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Foundation, allows the institution to respond quickly to various types of urgent needs, which currently include: