Sheriff, solicitors office requesting more funding for police body cameras, maintenance

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two groups are asking Charleston County council to approve additional funding for police body cameras.

The Ninth Circuit Solicitors Office and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are asking council if they can accept funding that will go towards reimbursement, storage, and maintenance of body-worn cameras.

The money would come from the South Carolina Public Safety Coordinating Council and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The Solicitor’s Office wants to accept a grant for nearly $33,000 and the sheriff’s office wants to accept funding for a little over $67,000.

Both groups have already applied for the funding. Now they just need council’s approval before they can accept it.

County Council plans to discuss the request during a special meeting Thursday night.