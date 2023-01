AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD)- Two people were injured following a rollover truck crash in Awendaw on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 17 and Sewee Road.

Two people were removed from the truck and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, officials said.

Traffic is being rerouted around the crash site, down Sewee Road.