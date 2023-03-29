CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night in Hollywood.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a call of shots fired on a moving vehicle around 11:30 p.m. when they found the victims’ vehicle on Highway 162 near Mill Spring Road.

Two of three occupants; the driver, and a teenage boy, had both been shot. Their injuries were said to be serious but non-life-threatening, deputies say.

They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“Detectives’ initial investigation revealed that the victims reported being followed by another vehicle starting near Mitchell Road and Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area. Someone in the other vehicle opened fire as the victims tried to get away.”

Deputies located the victims on Highway 162 after calling for help.

No arrests have been made at this time and information on the suspect vehicle is not yet available.

The sheriff’s office says there is no known danger to the general community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.