LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men are facing attempted murder charges following a Friday night shootout in Ladson.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Marathon gas station on Ladson Road after hearing gunshots while patrolling the area around 7:00 p.m.

It happened during a child custody exchange in the gas station’s parking lot, according to deputies. They said two men got into a verbal altercation and started shooting at each other.

Andrew Lamont Wade, 33, and Anthony Jamal Leonard, 35, both of Ladson, were arrested at the scene.

Affidavits show Wade shot at Leonard from the back of his vehicle before driving away. The incident was captured on video.

The two men were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Saturday morning. Both are charged with attempted murder.

Deputies said no one was injured in the shooting. At least one vehicle was struck by gunfire.