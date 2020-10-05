2 more raccoons test positive for rabies in Charleston County, 1 pet exposed

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say two more raccoons tested positive for rabies last week.

One of the animals was located Thursday near Pebble Road and Walk Easy Lane in Charleston and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

According to DHEC, a pet was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The second raccoon was found near Browning Road and Byron Road on Thursday and confirmed to have rabies on October 2nd. No exposures to pets or people were reported.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it, since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”

34 animals have tested positive for rabies in Charleston County this year, according to DHEC. There have been 135 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.