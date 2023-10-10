JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a crash that happened on Johns Island early Tuesday morning.

Crews with St. John’s Fire District were dispatched to Main and Chisolm roads, near River Road, for a two-car crash with entrapment around 2:30 a.m.

Two people were extricated from one of the vehicles and taken by EMS to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Several agencies provided aid during the response including the Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad.