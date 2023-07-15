CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Saturday morning in the Lincolnville area.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Fiddie Street.

Upon arrival, CCSO found a teenage boy suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Firearms were recovered at the scene, and several people were detained for questioning.

An investigation revealed a second victim had walked to a nearby hospital. Reports say the young man also had been shot multiple times.

The injuries to both victims are non-life-threatening.

CCSO believes shots were fired outside a party at the residence on Fiddie Street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case should call CCSO at 843-202-1700.