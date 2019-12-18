2 warming shelters to open in Charleston County due to cold temperatures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures expected to plunge Wednesday night into early Thursday, local warming shelters are opening their doors for people who need to seek reprieve from the cold.

Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter in North Charleston will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. each day.

That shelter is located at 1444 Remount Road and will provide hot showers, warm clothes, and a warm place to sleep.

Those who may need a ride to this location can board a CARTA bus on route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Hibben Hospitality Shelter in Mount Pleasant will open Wednesday night from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Please note: Those seeking shelter will not be allowed on church property until after 6:00 p.m. and cannot enter the shelter after 11:00 p.m. unless advance arrangements have been made.

Overnight guests will be offered a warm place to sleep plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.

The shelter will also be open on Saturday, December 21st from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. – this is not an overnight stay.

HHS Bus Pickup Schedule

6:45 pm Leave Hibben UMC, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Peasant, SC

6:55 pm East Bay Street at Huger Street (across from Taco Boy)

7:05 pm* Main Library on Calhoun Street

7:10 pm* Marion Square on King Street

7:15 am* “Navigation” Center, 529 Meeting Street

7:25 pm* ECCO on Six Mile Road

7:45 pm* Back at Hibben UMC

If the buses are full on the first stop, pickups at other locations will still be made but later than schedule indicates. The buses will return guests the next morning to where they were picked up.

Pets are not permitted.