2 warming shelters will provide a reprieve from the cold Friday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two separate warming shelters will open in Charleston County on Friday to provide relief from the expected cold temperatures.

The City of Charleston will open its warming center at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street from 8:00 p.m. Friday until 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Guests must arrive by 11:00 p.m. to be checked in and will be provided cots, pillows, blankets, dinner and breakfast.

This shelter will be able to house up to 80 men, women and children, within recommended CDC guidelines for sheltering during COVID-19 to allow for proper social distancing. Everyone will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms and must wear a mask.

CARTA will provide complimentary transportation within its service area to the warming shelter. When boarding, riders should inform drivers they would like to go to the warming shelter.

• Riders will be taken to the Mary Street transit hub (if boarding a route that services Mary Street) or to a connection point with a route that services Mary Street.

• From Mary Street, riders will be transported to the shelter.

• The last pickup from Mary Street will occur at 9:20 p.m.

The Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter will open in North Charleston on Friday.

Registration to seek shelter there will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. unless previously arranged.

The shelter will provide a hot shower, warm clothes, toiletries, and safe overnight lodging.

For a connecting ride to the Shelter, please board a Carta bus route 13 and request the Aldersgate Winter Warming Shelter.

Due to social distancing requirements, the Shelter will have a 40-person capacity. The recommend guests arrive early as we will operate on a first come, first served basis.

All guests will be screened prior to entry by medical professionals and will be required to wear a mask.

The shelter will close at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday and pets are not permitted.