20-year-old missing from Memorial Waterfront Park; mother speaks out

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- 20-year-old Alexander Elliott has now been missing for 48 hours. He was last seen at Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant.

His mother, Kim Elliott, describes him as a introvert; but would lend a helping hand to anyone. She says that he has been battling some mental health issues over the last few weeks.

“I see him withdrawing from everybody,” says Elliott. “he loves being away from people; he’s not a people person.”

Elliott hopes that her son is spending time in solitude and that he comes back on his own. Family members have been helping her put up fliers around the Lowcountry to help spread the word.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has scanned the grounds as well as the water surrounding the park.

“They had boats in water, helicopters, they looked at cameras,” she says. “They did see him drive across the bridge, and when he got out of his car he went that direction,” says Elliott, referencing far beyond the parking lot.

Elliott is hoping that getting the word out with bring her son home. “He really has big dreams,” she says, “I would never expect this from him.”

Those who have any information regarding Alexander Elliott, are asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Detective Buono at 843-884-4176 or sbuono@tompsc.com.