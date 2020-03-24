2020 Spoleto Festival USA is canceled to due coronavirus concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The world-renowned Spoleto Festival USA has joined a long list of canceled events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the festival will not take place this year in compliance with civil authorities and guidelines for health and safety to stop the spread of COVID-19

The 17-day performing arts festival has been a benchmark for events in Charleston for 43 years.

The 2020 season was originally scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 7.

“2020 promised to be an exceptional year for Spoleto Festival USA,” General Director Nigel Redden. “Omar, the new opera by Rhiannon Giddens with co-composer Michael Abels, was set to open our celebration of the 350th anniversary of Charleston’s founding by remembering an African scholar who was sold here in 1807 and penned his autobiography in 1831.”

Spoleto Festival USA was established as an international gathering of the performing arts—a place where established artists, emerging talents, and arts enthusiasts from all corners of the world converge for a singular experience, organizers say.

The 45th season of Spoleto Festival USA will take place from May 28 to June 13, 2021.