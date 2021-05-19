2021 Piccolo Spoleto Festival poster unveiled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Wednesday unveiled the 2021 Piccolo Spoleto Festival Poster, “A Song of Charleston,” by Kate Hooray Osmond.

Osmond is a Charleston-based artist that specializes in painting and installations. Describing the poster in an Instagram post, Osmond said that it “came straight from [her] heart as a love letter to [her] town.”

She said that she hopes it brings “music, art, and joy” to people.

The Piccolo Spoleto Festival kicks off May 28 and runs through June 13. An advance program guide is available at this link.