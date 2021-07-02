‘2021 Stars and Guitars Reunited Music Festival’ reunites the Lowcountry with live music

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The ‘2021 Stars and Guitars Reunited Music Festival’ took place Friday at the Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens. The featured performances came from country music stars Dustin Lynch, Travis Denning, Tenille Arts and Taylor Castro.

This year marked the 6th installment of the Stars and Guitars Reunited Music Festival, which has entertained more than 24,000 concert-goers over the years.

The festival had a later start than intended on Friday after a combination of a weather delay and technical difficulties. However, concertgoers told News 2, they were simply happy to be back at a country music festival no matter the weather.

Even more, those who attended say they were proud to kick-off their 4th of July Weekend at Boone Hall after missing celebrations due to the pandemic the year prior.

Ric Rush with WEZL notes that this year’s holiday was all the more important.