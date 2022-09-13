CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers unveiled the cover art for the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run during a Tuesday night ceremony.

Cripps (provided)

The design was created by local artist, Marcus Cripps. He said that he drew inspiration from runs on the bridge with his girlfriend, after which they would relax in the park and enjoy the view of the bridge above.

Race Director Irv Batten said that the artwork “conveys the excitement and energy felt by all of the people that attend our race.”

Cripps agreed, saying that he tried to capture the “fun spirit” of the event in his design. He said that creating the design was “a fun way to unite [his] passion for art and fitness.”

His artwork will be featured on all t-shirts, posters, and marketing materials for the 2023 run, which takes place April 1.

