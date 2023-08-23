CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The official design for the 2024 Cooper River Bridge Run was revealed Wednesday.

The design features a pelican holding a pair of sneakers adorned with a design of the bridge in the foreground and the silhouette of the bridge in the background.

The design was created by Melanie Behnert, an aspiring graphic designer in Charleston.

Shirts, posters, and other gear featuring the design will be available for purchase at this link.

Click here to register for the 47th annual Cooper River Bridge Run, which will be held on April 6, 2024.