CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At 21 years old, Kira Adkins is making history as the youngest graduate of MUSC’s Pharmacy program.

She was a high school sophomore at Academic Magnet when she started cracking down, loading up on AP courses and taking classes at local colleges so that she could apply to MUSC’s College of Pharmacy immediately after graduation.

She met with the dean of the college, who questioned her age and her decision to skip undergraduate school and dive right in to the graduate program. The two decided she was a promising student and it was worth a shot:

“I said I’d like to try, I don’t think there’s any harm in trying. Worst-case scenario it doesn’t work out, and I do something else. But best-case scenario, it does work out. And here I am now.”

Adkins said that the biggest obstacle for her wasn’t her age — it was COVID. Adapting to virtual learning was a big adjustment for her.

Despite the difficulties — which she acknowledged were many — Adkins said that the journey was worth it, and she would encourage others to forge their own paths no matter how difficult they may seem.

“Anybody can do it. You just have to put your mind to it. It definitely was not easy…, there’s a lot of hard moments. But I think, again, finding that support network and finding your own drive to push through those hard moments is what gets you to do whatever you need to do, whatever you want to do.”

Adkins will now begin her residency program at Prisma Health in Greenville.