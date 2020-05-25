24 hours of ‘Murphs’ to honor Memorial Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Memorial day began early for Lee Davis, who is completing a 24-hour fitness challenge to honor fallen veterans.

On Sunday at 6:00 p.m., Davis began doing “Murphs.” Named for Lt. Michael Patrick “Murph” Murphy, a Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005, a “Murph” is comprised of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another one-mile run. True Murphs are done while wearing a 20 pound weighted vest.

Rhapsody CrossFit in Downtown Charleston recently reopened and thought this would be a good way to honor fallen veterans and encourage people to get active. They hosted the 24-hour Murph-a-thon, drawing in around 130 participants.

The world record for most Murphs done in 24 hours is 15. By noon on Monday, Davis was working on Murph number 13. He has until 6:00 p.m. Monday to complete three more, breaking the record.

Davis said that he is inspired by the fallen veterans who gave so much for our country, and the least he can do is inspire others to honor them with the workout.