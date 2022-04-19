CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Edmund’s Oast will host dozens of breweries from around the country for the Land of Lager Festival April 30.

From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests can listen to music from a live DJ and enjoy unlimited lager samples from participating vendors, including:

  • Blackberry Farm
  • Blue Jacket
  • Creature Comforts
  • DSSOLVR
  • Dutchess Ales
  • Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.
  • The Eighth State
  • Ettlaler
  • Evil Twin
  • Flying Machine
  • Fonta Flora
  • Halfway Crooks
  • Highland
  • Heller Trum (Aecht Schlenkerla)
  • Good Word
  • Magnanimous
  • Narragansett
  • New Anthem
  • OEC
  • Resident Culture
  • Rothaus
  • Salud Cerveceria
  • The Veil
  • Trillium Brewing
  • Westbrook
  • Wooden Robot
  • Yazoo
  • SPECIAL GUESTS: The Whale :: A Craft Beer Collective

Food from Edmund’s Oast and Rancho Lewis will be available for purchase.

Guests must be 21 or older and bring a valid ID to attend. No pets, smoking, or outside food/drinks are allowed.

Tickets include entry plus a free tasting glass and unlimited samples. Click here to purchase.