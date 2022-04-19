CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Edmund’s Oast will host dozens of breweries from around the country for the Land of Lager Festival April 30.
From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests can listen to music from a live DJ and enjoy unlimited lager samples from participating vendors, including:
- Blackberry Farm
- Blue Jacket
- Creature Comforts
- DSSOLVR
- Dutchess Ales
- Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.
- The Eighth State
- Ettlaler
- Evil Twin
- Flying Machine
- Fonta Flora
- Halfway Crooks
- Highland
- Heller Trum (Aecht Schlenkerla)
- Good Word
- Magnanimous
- Narragansett
- New Anthem
- OEC
- Resident Culture
- Rothaus
- Salud Cerveceria
- The Veil
- Trillium Brewing
- Westbrook
- Wooden Robot
- Yazoo
- SPECIAL GUESTS: The Whale :: A Craft Beer Collective
Food from Edmund’s Oast and Rancho Lewis will be available for purchase.
Guests must be 21 or older and bring a valid ID to attend. No pets, smoking, or outside food/drinks are allowed.
Tickets include entry plus a free tasting glass and unlimited samples. Click here to purchase.