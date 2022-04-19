CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Edmund’s Oast will host dozens of breweries from around the country for the Land of Lager Festival April 30.

From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., guests can listen to music from a live DJ and enjoy unlimited lager samples from participating vendors, including:

Blackberry Farm

Blue Jacket

Creature Comforts

DSSOLVR

Dutchess Ales

Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.

The Eighth State

Ettlaler

Evil Twin

Flying Machine

Fonta Flora

Halfway Crooks

Highland

Heller Trum (Aecht Schlenkerla)

Good Word

Magnanimous

Narragansett

New Anthem

OEC

Resident Culture

Rothaus

Salud Cerveceria

The Veil

Trillium Brewing

Westbrook

Wooden Robot

Yazoo

SPECIAL GUESTS: The Whale :: A Craft Beer Collective

Food from Edmund’s Oast and Rancho Lewis will be available for purchase.

Guests must be 21 or older and bring a valid ID to attend. No pets, smoking, or outside food/drinks are allowed.

Tickets include entry plus a free tasting glass and unlimited samples. Click here to purchase.