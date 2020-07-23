250,000 KN95 masks donated for frontline workers and first responders

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – 250,000 KN95 masks were donated Thursday for frontline workers and first responders.

The donation was made by Josh Lambert and his team at inFocus Healthcare Consultants.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Dr. Robert Ball, MUSC I.D. Epidemiologist, Dana Holladay, Charleston County Medical Society Administrator, Josh Surratt, Seacoast Church Lead Pastor, and representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Rep. Joe Cunningham (SC-01) joined Josh Lambert, inFocus Healthcare Consultants President, for the event.

“We’re honored to be able to donate these. We hope they come in good use. As a resident of Mount Pleasant and the Charleston area I encourage everyone who has the means as a business owner to step up to the plate and help fight this,” Lambert stated.

The masks will be divided among the City of Charleston, Charleston County Medical Society, and Seacoast Church for distribution.

MUSC I.D. Epidemiologist Dr. Robert Ball says wearing a mask should be common sense.

“Masks are more important than ever, and in fact more important than hand washing and surface decontamination. Unfortunately, we see too many of our citizens not wearing masks… not using common sense at all,” Ball commented.

Mayor Tecklenburg gave a local COVID-19 update stating the City of Charleston has had 4,600 positive cases to date. Charleston county has confirmed almost 10,000.

“With the increases of cases that we’ve seen at MUSC and Roper and the other health care providers recently, there’s been a run on these supplies and so the timing is just perfect to resupply us when we need them the most,” said Tecklenburg.

The masks will be distributed to MUSC, Roper, and Trident but also to community healthcare organizations.