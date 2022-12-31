JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit on James Island Saturday afternoon led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive around 1 p.m.

The vehicle fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase around James Island and Johns Island.

CCSO says the pickup hit at least two other vehicles during the pursuit.

No serious injuries were reported.

A James Island resident caught the chase on her Ring camera shown above.

The pursuit ended when the truck crashed into a fence on Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island.

Deputies detained three occupants of the truck. Their names and charges have not yet been released.

Multiple firearms were recovered following the pursuit.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crashes.