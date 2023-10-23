CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) has arrested three people in connection with an alleged carjacking that happened earlier this month.

According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Long Grove Dr. on Oct. 16 in reference to a carjacking.

The victim told police that they were parked in their 2011 Dodge Durango when four armed men approached and demanded the victim get out of the car “or they would killed [victim],” an incident report states.

The report further states that the suspects demanded the victim give them their phone and wallet. The suspects then smashed the phone on the ground, got in the victim’s car and started to leave.

Authorities said officers then received information that the suspects may be asking for rides from residents in the Hidden Lakes area which led them to two of the suspects.

A third suspect was arrested on Killdeer Court following a brief foot chase near Turnstone Street.

Police canvassed the area but did not locate the fourth suspect.

The suspects — Darius Johnson and two juveniles — were charged with carjacking, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.