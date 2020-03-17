3 Charleston County deputies placed on precautionary quarantine but are not symptomatic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were placed on a precautionary quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Capt. Roger with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies were not symptomatic but were placed on quarantine due to a family member who wasn’t feeling well.

Officials say the family member was cleared and determined to have no issues.

“The quarantined to play it safe,” said Capt. Antonio. “The other 2 deputies work with the one deputy, so they quarantined.”

Sheriff Al Cannon emphasized to his personnel that in cases like this, “the importance of identifying potential issues and erring on the side of caution within our own ranks is paramount to ensure continued service to our citizens.”