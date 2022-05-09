CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were killed after two early-morning crashes involving Charleston County deputies on Savannah Highway.

CCSO said the first crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Savannah Highway near New Road in Hollywood.

Three people died in the crash and Savannah Highway was shut down into Monday morning.

A deputy was responding to a call of a cruiser crashing with another vehicle.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to MUSC.

While blocking traffic to investigate the crash, two other deputies were struck by another vehicle headed south on Savannah Highway that failed to stop around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

CCSO said the deputies were in the vehicle with flashing blue lights when it was hit.

First responders from the first crash responded to the second as both deputies were entrapped and had to be extricated from their cruiser.

Those deputies were seriously injured and taken to MUSC along with the driver of the other vehicle.

Savannah Highway was reopened to traffic around 5:40 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes.