CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Saturday responded to a house fire in Downtown Charleston.

According to CFD, crews responded to Athens Court after 3 p.m. following a report of a house fire in the area.

Crews quickly put out the fire and reported three injuries. Additional information on the victims’ conditions is not available at this time.

Fire Marshals are also on the scene to investigate.