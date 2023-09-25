AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were rescued after their boat overturned near Bull’s Bay this past weekend.

Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District were dispatched to Garris Landing on Saturday morning after receiving reports of an overturned watercraft with victims in the water.

Several boats were deployed to the area of Venning Creek where crews were able to locate the boaters.

All three patients were taken back to Garris Landing and checked out by Charleston County EMS personnel.

Volunteers from US Fish and Game, Charleston County EMS, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad provided aid during the operation.