37 athletes at The Citadel disciplined for NCAA violations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel on Friday announced that 37 athletes are facing discipline for NCAA-compliance violations related to the use of scholarship funds.

According to The Citadel, the “full-scholarship student athletes [used] funds meant to pay for their books, haircuts, and uniform requirements to purchase electronics and other non-allowable items from the campus bookstore.”

According to Athletic Director Mike Capaccio, students are briefed on approved purchases using scholarship funds at the beginning of the semester.

The Citadel says that transitioning to a new bookstore vendor and a new student ID card system contributed to the problem, as the typical systems used to detect such violations did not work.

As discipline, “33 athletes will serve a 10% ‘withholding of competition’ suspension.” Four athletes did not commit violations which necessitate suspension.

Two of the athletes facing suspension are basketball players, who were set to play in a Friday night game against Western Carolina.