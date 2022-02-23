CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A three-foot mass of wipes, oils, and grease will soon be cleared from a large sewage pump station in North Charleston.

Crews with the North Charleston Sewer District will perform a major cleaning of a sewer pump station early next month where they say fats, oils, grease (FOG) and toilet wipes are wreaking havoc on the local sewer system infrastructure.

Trucks and heavy machinery will be used to remove large amounts of wipes and other elements from the wet well, according to NCSD.

“If the mass of FOG and wipes is not removed, the pump station will not be able to operate effectively,” said NCSD leaders. It could lead to damaged sewer systems, sanitary sewer overflows, equipment failures, and threats to public and environmental health.

Crews said keeping the sewer system free of FOG and wipes should be on everyone’s radar. “We need the public’s help to reduce and prevent FOG-related issues,” they said.

The expense required for the cleaning and repairing blocked lines and damaged equipment can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. The problems, they said, affect everyone and can be found in any kitchen.