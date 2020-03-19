3rd Roper St. Francis patient tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis said a third patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Roper said the patient has been admitted to one of its hospitals and is in isolation and stable condition.

“We have notified teammates who cared for the patient about the test results,” said Andy Lyons in a news release Thursday morning.

Roper announced two patients tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

One of those patients has already left South Carolina with appropriate isolation precautions. The other remains in isolation at a Roper hospital and is in stable condition.

“We continue to encourage frequent hand washing, properly covering your cough, recognizing signs of illness, self-isolating at home and social distancing in the community as best practices to prevent the spread of the virus,” the hospital said.