4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, here’s where the Lowcountry stands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A record 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August, that’s according to a new report from the U.S. Labor Department. Called the “great resignation” the national phenomenon of Americans quitting their jobs has now been seen in the Lowcountry.

The United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told News 2 earlier this month, that the culprit of many turning in their letters of resignation was not from pandemic relief, rather time.

You know, a lot of people thought in the very beginning that it was the $300 extended unemployment benefit that was there, and it really wasn’t that. Marty Walsh, US Labor Secretary

Walsh went on to add, he believed that the pandemic gave people the time to think about where they want their life to be.

Barbara Stapleton, Senior VP of Talent Advancement, Charleston Metro Chamber said, “The Charleston Metro region aligns closely with current talent and workforce data at the national level. The challenges for employers include increased adaptability in not only their recruitment but also their retention efforts with a focus on skills.”

Sharon Goss, the Workforce Development Director for the Trident Workforce area said she too has seen the trend become more prevalent in the Tri-county. Goss said many of those individuals who left their jobs are looking to pursue other industries or are taking the time to go into their dream jobs.

Goss said in August, the Tri-county had a 3.8% unemployment rate with 15,000 individuals unemployed and 26,000 job openings. Many of the opportunities remain open.

Goss says that the SC Works Trident Center has seen an increase in those looking to further training for what their next steps will be. One training opportunity that Goss called a win-win for employers and job seekers through SC Works is called the OJT (on-the-job training) Program. The program is for those who are not currently employed by an organization and however want to learn more about a company or role that they may not have the credentials to be hired immediately with.

SC Works additionally has another program, called the IWT, which is geared towards helping employers and employees by providing funding for an organization’s existing employees to be trained in new skills so they can advance in their career and skill set. The IWT would also allow the employer to receive the benefit of retaining talented employees while helping them grow in their career.

In the past two events, SC Works Trident has connected 55 employers to 201 job seekers, resulting in 152 interviews scheduled. SC Works Trident will be hosting their next job fair on October 21st for more information, click here.