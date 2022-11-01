CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Four schools within the Charleston County School District (CCSD) were awarded special grants from the Laura Bush Foundation.

Burke High School, Pepperhill Elementary School, R.B. Stall High School, and Springfield Elementary School were among 300 schools from 44 states that received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

According to the district, the funding was awarded to schools with the greatest need to focus on its library collection.

“I am thrilled that children will soon have access to an updated library collection,” the former First Lady and school librarian said when announcing this year’s grant awards. “Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that opening a new book opens the door to new opportunities and learning.”

Burke High School Librarian David Matthews said the funding will be used to update the school’s book collection to reflect its diverse community.

“The general fiction books and non-fiction books purchased will modernize our collection and also reflect the school’s population,” said Matthews. “We will purchase books that include global views and multiple perspectives. These books will celebrate the diversity of our community.”

The money will be spent similarly at Springfield Elementary School.

“We will be increasing the number of books that reflect our changing student population,” Springfield Elementary Librarian Regina Stephens. “Receiving the grant will also aid the school in increasing the book-to-student ratio.”

Meanwhile, R.B. Stall High School Librarian Elizabeth Tonelli said the funds will be used to encourage its students to read more.

“Our students requested more print books,” said Tonelli. “Providing the students with the format they prefer is clearly important to our unique student population.”

The Laura Bush Foundation has provided over $19.5 million to 3,300 schools over the past 20 years.