CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department Major Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Nov. 18 on Riverland Dr at 1:23 a.m.

According to MAIT, a 2010 Cadillac SUV was traveling South on Riverland Dr., in the area of George Griffith Blvd, when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

CPD reported there were five people in the vehicle and four passengers were not wearing a seatbelt and were ejected, suffering fatal injuries. The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt but remained in the vehicle and was transported to MUSC Hospital for serious injuries.

Officers say there is no indication that any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Riverland Dr. was closed for multiple hours while MAIT investigated the scene. Roads reopened around 8 a.m.

This collision remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information that may be important to this investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at (843) 965-4084.

This collision brings the total number of traffic-related deaths investigated by CPD to 17 in 2023.

