CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four new Roper St. Francis Healthcare patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 127.

Officials with Roper said 40 of the 127 total patients have been cleared of the virus and 14 are being cared for in a Roper hospital facility.

Roper said an additional 24 patients who are waiting for test results are being isolated in their facilities.

The number of teammates who have tested positive for COVID-19 remains at 15.