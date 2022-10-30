CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday.

Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the victims were male and one was female. It’s unclear if any are related.

All four were taken to a Charleston hospital.

No arrests have been announced and police continue to investigate.