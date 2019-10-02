4-year-old assaulted after being dropped off by school bus, transported to MUSC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 2716 Rourk Street in reference to a past assault.

Upon arrival, authorities met with the bus driver with her stating that while the bus stopped at Azalea Drive and Elgent Street the suspect was pushing different kids as they were getting off for an unknown reason.

Officers asked the view the surveillance footage of the incident and it shows the suspect pushing the victim off the bus but doesn’t show the victim falling. The report stated that officers made contact with the principal of Mary Ford Elementary and she informed authorities that a meeting is scheduled with both parents of the suspect.









Charleston County School District released the following statement on the incident:

Charleston County School District is aware of an incident involving two Mary Ford Elementary students on bus 416 this past Thursday. The North Charleston Police Department was notified and one student was transported by EMS. The matter was investigated by both law enforcement and school administrators, and discipline was handled per District protocol.

The victim was transported by EMS to MUSC due to lacerations on the upper right eye.