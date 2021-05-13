437th Airlift Wing welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday welcomed its new commander, Col. Robert Lankford.

Col. Lankford come to JBC from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where he served as the commander for the 62nd Operations Group.

This is Col. Lankford’s third assignment in South Carolina. He said that he feels like he is home.

In his assumption of command ceremony, Col. Lankford said the following about his hopes for the 437th Airlift Wing under his leadership:

“As we move forward, the 437th AW will continue to innovate in order to meet the challenges that will arise as we keep pace with an evolving security environment. This will force us to look at how we train our Airmen to ensure we can fulfill today’s missions while adapting to ensure success in the future and I know the Airmen of the 437 AW are up to the challenge.”

Col. Lankford will command “a fleet of 41 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, providing worldwide support of operations including the airlift and airdrop of forces, equipment and supplies. The missions range from humanitarian airlift relief for victims of disasters to special operations.”