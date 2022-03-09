CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Wednesday announced that it raised just over $440,000 through its 23rd annual Chefs’ Feast.

LCFB held its 23rd annual Chefs’ Feast gala on February 27 and featured more than 25 of the Lowcountry’s most talented chefs to support LCFB’s efforts.

Featured participants include Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, Belmond-Charleston Place, Butcher & Bee, Circa 1886, Edmund’s Oast, Hank’s Seafood, SNOB, and Swig & Swine.

Guests were able to sample dishes cooked by chefs, enjoy a bar and participate in a live auction.

Proceeds from the Chef’s Feast go to support Kids Café, Backpack Buddies, School Market, School Pantry, and Summer Meal – which all go to mitigate hunger for children.