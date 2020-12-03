44th rabid animal located in Charleston County this week

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another rabid raccoon was found in Charleston County this week, but no exposures were reported.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the raccoon was located near Riverland Drive and James Island Parkway.

It was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on November 30th and confirmed to have rabies the following day.

“If you think you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said David Vaughan, director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “Be sure to get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC.”

State health officials say that if a pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, you should consider that the pet could have been exposed to rabies. You are asked to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150.

This is the 44th animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies this year. Statewide, there have been 161 reported cases in 2020.