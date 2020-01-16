48th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The YWCA of Greater Charleston is celebrating the life and legacy Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with events taking place throughout the month.

The top events include the annual MLK Day Parade through downtown Charleston, the MLK Business and professional breakfast, Youth poetry slam and youth summit and the MLK ecumenical service.

$65 for MLK Breakfast; all other events free to attend. Location varies by event:

MLK Area Worship Services | Sunday, January 12

MLK Racial Equity Institute | 9 AM – 5 PM | Thursday – Friday, January 16 – 17

MLK Youth Poetry Slam | 2 – 4 PM | Saturday, January 18, downtown library

MLK Ecumenical Service | 4 PM | Sunday, January 19, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church

MLK Parade | 10 AM | Monday, January 20, downtown Charleston

MLK Breakfast | 7:30 AM | Tuesday, January 21, Charleston Gaillard Center

MLK Youth Summit | 9 AM | Tuesday, January 21, Charleston Gaillard Center

News 2 will air the parade live at midday and online at counton2.com.