5 students charged following fight at Wando High School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five students have been charged following a fight at Wando High School.

According to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, school resource officers were called to portable classrooms on the school’s campus Wednesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. because of a fight that was in progress.

Police say the fight occurred once the all-clear was given during a monthly fire drill and students were walking back to their classrooms.

They say the fight was between juveniles who are currently enrolled in the Turning Point Academy – which is discipline school arranged by the Department of Alternative Placement through the Charleston County School District – and students at Wando High School.

Once officers arrived, the students were separated and those involved in the fight were quickly identified through security surveillance.

All five students were detained for their roll in the fight and processed by the school resource officers. They were charged with public disorderly conduct. The school also handed down consequences to each of the students.