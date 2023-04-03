CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- No April Fools’ here! A lucky lottery player in the Lowcountry is $50,000 richer, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

A five-figure winning ticket was sold at the Murphy USA gas station on W. Ashley Circle in Charleston.

The winning numbers are: 3 – 14 – 34 – 56 – 57 and Powerball: 2

The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number in Saturday’s drawing.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The odds of winning $50,000 on the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

The jackpot for Monday night’s jackpot has grown to an estimated $159 million.