5K Doughnut Dash goes virtual

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fifth annual 5K Doughnut Dash will be held virtually on Saturday, September 19.

The event, sponsored by Krispy Kreme, awards a scholarship to a graduating senior at James Island Charter High School, West Ashley High School, or Burke High School, in honor of Tywanza Sanders, who was killed in the massacre at Mother Emanuel.

Participants can pick up their packets, containing t-shirts, medals, race numbers, and swag bags, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at Krispy Kreme (1491 Savannah Highway).

Participants will complete the 5K on their own, then post proof of completion on social media. The posts should tag @race4achievement and use the hashtags #Race4Wanza #CovidWontStopUs and #AmbitionOverAdversity.