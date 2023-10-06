CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society said a dog was found wandering in downtown Charleston with a severe neck wound from an embedded collar.

They are now offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and felony conviction of those responsible.

The black and white dog, Tillison, is receiving treatment at the Charleston Animal Society where leaders there say he is getting antibiotics and round-the-clock bandage changes.

Veterinarians there discovered maggots had been living inside the dog’s wounds during a deep clean.

“What’s troubling about this case is that someone pulled that collar out and then left Tillson walking the streets of downtown Charleston alone, with only a dirty sheet covering his wound,” said Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA. “We are doing everything we can to make sure his neck will heal and keep infection away.”

Tillson will also be checked for heartworm and other life-threatening conditions.

“We are committed to stopping cruelty and to do so, we need the public’s help. If you can help us get the leads in this case, we know the police will do their best to find whoever did this,” Roman said.

If you know anything about this case, please contact Charleston City Animal Control at 843-743-7200.