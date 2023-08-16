CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – WakeUp Carolina and local law enforcement agencies will recognize International Overdose Awareness Day at the fifth annual Light the Way for Hope ceremony.

International Overdoes Prevention Day is August 31.

According to the Town of Mount Pleasant, the Charleston area has seen a “significant increase” in overdose incidents in recent years.

Charleston County reported 3,639 non-fatal overdoses and 557 fatal overdoses since 2021.

The Town of Mount Pleasant, WakeUp Carolina, Charleston County Government, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department will host the fifth annual Light the Way for Hope event on August 31 at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

The event will serve as a beacon of remembrance, support, and unity for those impacted by drug abuse.

Light the Way for Hope will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a 30-min Narcan training session. Participants will learn the signs of overdose, how to administer Narcan, and receive a free overdose prevention kit.

Friends and family can honor their friends or loved ones by writing their names on a luminary bag at a community ceremony.

The Annual Light the Way for Hope for Overdose Awareness Day is one of several events held by WakeUp Carolina to battle misuse and cope with overdose tragedies.

WakeUp Carolina offers weekly support groups for individuals overcoming addiction and parents coping with their children’s substance misuse disorders.

For more resources on overdose prevention visit WakeUpCarolina.org.