Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

5th Roper St. Francis patient tests positive for COVID-19

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A fifth Roper St. Francis patient has tested positive for COVID 19.

This is the second announcement from Roper St. Francis on Friday.

A spokesperson for Roper said the patient used the hospital’s virtual care platform to be seen by an express care physician and was tested on Tuesday.

Roper says the patient’s test results came back posting Friday afternoon and has been quarantined at home.

A COVID-19 testing site located at 5133 Rivers Avenue will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Patients must first see a virtual care provider before going to the testing site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES