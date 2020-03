CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper Saint Francis Healthcare says six new patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the patients have tested positive within the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of Roper patients with the virus to 25.

According to a Roper spokesperson, the six patients were identified by its ambulatory testing centers and were asked to self-quarantine at home.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare does not currently have any COVID-19 patients in any of it hospitals.