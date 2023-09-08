CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This month marks the 60th anniversary of desegregation in South Carolina schools.

In 1963, nearly 10 years after the landmark Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, another “Brown” lawsuit was filed — this time here in the Lowcountry. Brown vs. School District number 20 in Charleston County.

30 years ago, African American students in what was then known as School District Number 20 – encompassing 15 schools in the city of Charleston – filed a lawsuit claiming the district violated their civil rights by not allowing them to attend what was designated as “white” schools.

13 children and their parents filed the lawsuit accusing the school district of violating their civil rights by segregating the students from going to predominantly white schools.

The lawsuit made its way to the U.S. District Court in Charleston, with a judge ultimately ruling in favor of the plaintiffs. 11 of the students went on to make history – integrating Charleston schools. Dr. Millicent Brown was one of those students. 30 years later – three decades later – she is reflecting on the impact that the lawsuit made.

“I recognize the role that I and 10 other students played in history, and I respect that because we need to document change in this country and city did not come about because people decided to do the right thing. It took children like us going into these schools at some personal sacrifice in order to bring about social change,” Brown said.

Oveta Glover, President of the National Advancement of All Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Columbia, South Carolina, was also one of the plaintiffs.

Glover was the youngest of the 11 plaintiffs. She was only in second grade when she was integrated into predominantly white schools.

The NAACP president said she’s so excited to celebrate and be a part of history and proud to say she was involved with it for South Carolina.

Glover hopes within time, the people in the community and around the world continue teaching each other the significance of historical events in history.

“My hope within less than 60 years is that we will wake up as people go to those polls and demand what we need and want. Most importantly, learn to teach, learn, help, and love one another. Practicing those steps will keep our history alive”, Glover said.

Dr. Brown said that she wants to stress the importance of knowing our history and the impact that the decision had.