$68M Capers Hall Replacement Project to begin this summer

Capers Hall is seen at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Photo by Cameron Pollack / The Citadel)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Demolition will begin this summer on a replacement project for Capers Hall.

Leaders with the military college on Tuesday said the Capers Hall Replacement Project will cost $68 million, of which, $50 million will go towards the construction of a new building.

It will be the largest construction project in the history of the college.

Before the construction begins, leaders say the college is working to grow the number of minority contractors the college has as resources to bid on services and projects, including the Capers Hall Replacement Project.

Capers Hall hallway, The Citadel, Nov. 2020

“This is an important project for The Citadel community and for the broader Charleston community,” said Shawn Edwards, chief diversity officer for The Citadel. “We intend for at least 10% of the work on the new Capers Hall to be awarded to minority contractors.”

Edwards said both the project and the goal of achieving a 10% minority contractor rate are incorporated into the college’s strategic plan, ‘Our Mighty Citadel 2026.’

One of the ways they are doing this is by hosting The Citadel Minority Contractor Information Session with several community partners including the Hispanic Business Association Charleston, the National Action Network Southeast chapter, and the Charleston Trident Urban League.

“We would like to engage many more minority contractor and suppliers. You do not need to be certified by the state to come to the session or to bid on some of the smaller projects. And, if you wish to become certified, The Citadel has plans to help you through that process,” said Edwards.

The Citadel Minority Contractor Information Session will be held from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the college’s Altman Center, which is the building at the end of the football stadium facing Fishburne St.

Registration for in-person attendance is requested, but not required, by calling Nate Spells, Jr. at (803) 754-3395, extension 316, or by emailing cdi@cdi-sc.com.

The session can be attended virtually by registering at this link. It will be open to all minority contractors in South Carolina.